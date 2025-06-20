Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZDEK. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Trading Up 0.0%

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

