Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.48.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,306,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,376 shares in the company, valued at $39,936,706.56. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.