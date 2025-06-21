CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $30,000 Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.90. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.