Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after buying an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after buying an additional 65,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after buying an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,081,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,283,100. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $777.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $692.15 and a 200-day moving average of $626.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $279.02 and a 12-month high of $806.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.76, a P/E/G ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

