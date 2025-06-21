CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 3,523.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 148,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

