Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 6,256 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 225,215 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22 and a beta of 2.02. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $12,780,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 216,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. The trade was a 58.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $3,131,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,643.60. The trade was a 27.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,212 shares of company stock valued at $19,551,906. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.