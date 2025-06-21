MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 52,456 shares.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 370,040 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

