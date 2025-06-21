MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 52,456 shares.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.
MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
