BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.55. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 1,050,200 shares changing hands.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.2%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
