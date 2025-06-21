QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,828 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,040,000 after purchasing an additional 237,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $25,940.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,464.85. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,058 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $82,299.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,745.40. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,673 shares of company stock valued at $720,412 in the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

