Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,969 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Couchbase were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $156,738.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,056,463.47. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,904 shares of company stock valued at $622,343. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.82. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

