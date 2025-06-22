Analysts Set General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Price Target at $293.00

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock opened at $278.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.51. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

