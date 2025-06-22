Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 19th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves digital currencies or blockchain technology—ranging from mining operations and exchange platforms to hardware and software providers. By purchasing these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market without holding tokens directly. Because their revenues and valuations often track crypto‐market movements, these stocks can be more volatile than traditional equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.35. 36,067,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,544,731. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 7,429,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,186. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 11,644,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.99.

