Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.35.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.