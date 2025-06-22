Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NBIS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Arete started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $47.97 on Friday. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $3,415,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

