B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

