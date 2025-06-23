Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target at $16.20

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $10,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 165,712 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

