iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Lessened by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

