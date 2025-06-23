Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.83 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

