NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVDA stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

