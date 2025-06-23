ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,709,000 after buying an additional 1,357,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in CAVA Group by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after buying an additional 794,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 591,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAVA opened at $74.74 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $172.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.79.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $210,372.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,707.68. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

