ORG Partners LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 404.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $220.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average of $189.43. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $223.81.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,507.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,696.66. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,559 shares of company stock valued at $66,306,707. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

