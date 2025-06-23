Q2 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $7.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2026 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $156.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.54 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

