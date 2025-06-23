Brokerages Set VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Target Price at C$10.45

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORA. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Beacon Securities dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 25,000 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw acquired 61,225 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $403,871. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE:FORA opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.55. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.75.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

