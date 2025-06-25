13,420 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AUR stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AUR

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.