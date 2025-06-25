Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 12,666 Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Genelux Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.49.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genelux Corporation will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

