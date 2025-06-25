Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 435,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 428,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.42%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

