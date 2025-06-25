CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.85. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. CommScope shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 4,247,924 shares changing hands.

Get CommScope alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on COMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

CommScope Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,498,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743,929 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,289,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,931 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,328,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,507,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.29.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.