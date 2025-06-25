CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.85. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. CommScope shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 4,247,924 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.
View Our Latest Research Report on COMM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
CommScope Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.29.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CommScope
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.