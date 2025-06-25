Laura Flowerdew Purchases 31 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew bought 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($204.25).

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Laura Flowerdew acquired 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($202.56).

Pennon Group Price Performance

PNN opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.72) on Wednesday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 383 ($5.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 691 ($9.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 494.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 493.97.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group ( LON:PNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 14.69 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,715.11%.

About Pennon Group

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

