Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 269,148 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 21% compared to the average volume of 221,573 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 5.4%

TSLL opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.0896 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

