Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 269,148 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 21% compared to the average volume of 221,573 call options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 5.4%
TSLL opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.0896 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
