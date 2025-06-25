Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 624 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 67,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,461,641.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

