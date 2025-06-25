Rockingstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $7,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,723,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,832,438.50. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,956,982.60. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

