Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) & Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Financial Review

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Lightbridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $398.80 million N/A $44.21 million $0.97 23.45 Lightbridge N/A N/A -$11.79 million ($0.84) -17.42

Analyst Recommendations

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enlight Renewable Energy and Lightbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Volatility & Risk

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.82% 8.17% 2.28% Lightbridge N/A -36.31% -35.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Lightbridge on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

