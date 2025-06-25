Analysts Set Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) PT at $13.14

Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Two Harbors Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($28.53) million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 996,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 478,958 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,313,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 371,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,928,000 after acquiring an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investments

(Get Free Report

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.