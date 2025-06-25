Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.86. The firm has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total transaction of $15,490,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,359,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,806,080,319.20. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

