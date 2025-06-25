JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Arete

Arete cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Arete currently has $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in JD.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,417,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,986,000 after purchasing an additional 295,900 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after buying an additional 4,299,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

