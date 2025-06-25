Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLXY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

In other news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,372,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $61,049,037.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,921 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,470.10. This trade represents a 90.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew N. Siegel sold 223,169 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $4,039,358.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 479,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,686,117.60. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock worth $175,359,900 in the last ninety days.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

