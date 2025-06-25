Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DYN. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.87.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6%

DYN stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 837.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

