Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,443,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,232 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 5,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,946,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 1,505,062 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,799,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,501,538.17. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,077,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,307.15. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,464,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,098,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.