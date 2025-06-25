Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BASE

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Robert Carey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,075. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.