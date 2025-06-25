Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Trading Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 31,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 383,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Shimmick Trading Up 12.2%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 9,647.06% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shimmick Corporation will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
About Shimmick
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
