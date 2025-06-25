Coffee (JVA) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

Profitability

This table compares Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee 4.35% 13.87% 10.11% Coffee Competitors 1.97% -5.13% -0.96%

Risk & Volatility

Coffee has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee’s peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $78.56 million $2.22 million 6.81 Coffee Competitors $45.20 billion $1.30 billion -4.58

This table compares Coffee and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Coffee. Coffee is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coffee beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. The company also roasts and blends company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned stores; and sells tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

