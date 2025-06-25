Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 63,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $1,542,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,747 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,114.75. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,708 shares of company stock worth $2,463,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

