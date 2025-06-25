Kodiak Gas Services’ (KGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of KGS stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $329.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.93%. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.