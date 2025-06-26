1,312 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $371.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

