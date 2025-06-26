2,082 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.37 and a beta of 1.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.81 and a 200 day moving average of $219.23.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,903.56. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,403,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

