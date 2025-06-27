Geoffrey Robert Green Sells 200,000 Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Robert Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £102,000 ($139,975.30).

Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 52.40 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £154.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.42. Gaming Realms plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.60 ($0.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaming Realms had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming Realms plc will post 3.6954315 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gaming Realms from GBX 50 ($0.69) to GBX 57 ($0.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

