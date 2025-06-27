Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEI opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,227 shares in the company, valued at $22,634,364.06. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aj Teague purchased 1,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $26,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,747.43. The trade was a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $267,150. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

