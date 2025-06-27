Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Acquires £1,370.85 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Nitil Patel acquired 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £1,370.85 ($1,881.23).

Intercede Group Trading Up 3.8%

Intercede Group stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.62) on Friday. Intercede Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120.25 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.75 ($2.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £108.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Intercede Group (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Intercede Group had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercede Group plc will post 3.7781278 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

