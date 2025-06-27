International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 20 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,279.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,161.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7,495.55. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

