International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 13,984 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $2,048,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 35.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,339,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

